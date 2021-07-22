Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report sales of $357.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.00 million and the lowest is $351.00 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $108.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of RRR traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 23,102.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at $1,285,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,285,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,537 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,423,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 653,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 74.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 132,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.