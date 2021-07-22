Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Post $0.59 EPS

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.60. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSQ shares. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Townsquare Media by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,820,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,390,000. Institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

TSQ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.04. 148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,449. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a market cap of $196.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

