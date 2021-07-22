Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $958.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report sales of $958.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $924.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $991.00 million. Hub Group posted sales of $779.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hub Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.74. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

