Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Announce $2.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings per share of $2.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the lowest is $2.90. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $165.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.97. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $117,961,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $81,975,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,043,000 after purchasing an additional 300,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

