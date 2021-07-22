Analysts Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Announce $2.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.49. PerkinElmer posted earnings per share of $1.57 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $9.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,535,000 after buying an additional 1,992,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,298,000 after buying an additional 271,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

