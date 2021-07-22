Analysts Expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.87. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

XLNX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.18. 5,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.84. Xilinx has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

