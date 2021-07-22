Analysts Issue Forecasts for Auto Prop Reit’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$19.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.73 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

