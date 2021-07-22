Analysts Set ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Price Target at CHF 29.33

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 29.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 33 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.