Analysts Set Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Price Target at $20.40

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Centogene alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centogene by 204.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 202,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 8.6% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 444,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNTG stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,477. The stock has a market cap of $219.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of -2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.