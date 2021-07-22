Analysts Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target at $70.63

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMPS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $37.13 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter worth about $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

