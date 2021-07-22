Analysts Set Expectations for Sempra Energy’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter.

SRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

NYSE SRE opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,057,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

