Analysts Set Expectations for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$52.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.79 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

