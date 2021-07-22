Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Target Price at $38.92

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. Insiders sold 135,079 shares of company stock worth $5,529,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,734,000 after buying an additional 907,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,307,000 after buying an additional 193,460 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after purchasing an additional 240,823 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

