Analysts Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $310.00

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:FLT opened at $254.83 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69,738 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 412,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

