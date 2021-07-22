Analysts Set Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Price Target at €24.14

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.14 ($28.40).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

GLE opened at €24.14 ($28.40) on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52-week high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.53.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

