Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Covestro (1COV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Covestro (ETR: 1COV) recently:

7/13/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/13/2021 – Covestro was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/13/2021 – Covestro was given a new €61.00 ($71.76) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/13/2021 – Covestro was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2021 – Covestro was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/12/2021 – Covestro was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/12/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/2/2021 – Covestro was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/29/2021 – Covestro was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Covestro was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Covestro was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR 1COV traded up €1.02 ($1.20) on Thursday, reaching €55.98 ($65.86). 613,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.61. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64. Covestro AG has a 12 month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

