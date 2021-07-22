Analyzing Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) & SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Antero Resources and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 1 2 10 0 2.69 SilverBow Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $10.10, indicating a potential downside of 27.42%. SilverBow Resources has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.15%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Antero Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.5% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources -27.95% 1.16% 0.54% SilverBow Resources -130.55% -13.51% -2.15%

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 4.75, suggesting that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Antero Resources and SilverBow Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $3.49 billion 1.20 -$1.27 billion ($0.63) -22.08 SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.43 -$309.38 million $20.30 1.02

SilverBow Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Antero Resources. Antero Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antero Resources beats SilverBow Resources on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

