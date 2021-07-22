Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,335. The company has a market cap of $376.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

