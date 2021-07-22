Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,486.50.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $24.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,593.99. 33,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,587.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,351.98.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

