Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 197.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,165 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 65,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,843,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

