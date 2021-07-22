Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in PayPal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 4,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $304.18. The company had a trading volume of 85,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,249. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.80. The company has a market capitalization of $357.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.08 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.