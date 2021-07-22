Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.01. 14,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,017,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,202.00 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $632,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Angi by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 798,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $26,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

