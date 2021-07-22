Anglo American’s (NGLOY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NGLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.38. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.