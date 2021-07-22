Anthem, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Anthem has raised its dividend payment by 40.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $385.92. 2,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,072. Anthem has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.46.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. Anthem’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.67.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.