Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Earnings Results

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS.

NYSE ANTM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $383.70. 39,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

