Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 447,272 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $14,668,255.00.

APO opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.80. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,344,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 618.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,740,000 after purchasing an additional 992,510 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

