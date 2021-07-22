Apollo Global Management Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 12,372 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the average daily volume of 1,274 call options.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.80.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,925 shares of company stock valued at $102,829,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.