Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 116.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $46,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $2,781,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Appian by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,433. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.80. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.32 and a beta of 1.76. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581 over the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on APPN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

