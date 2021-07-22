Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.9% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $145.40 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.14 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.63.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

