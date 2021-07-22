APY.Finance Tops One Day Volume of $313,670.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001085 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $313,670.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00041666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00105876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00142655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,383.53 or 0.99994584 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,447,243 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

