AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $10,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,235,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,555,000 after purchasing an additional 118,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air Lease by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,501,000 after purchasing an additional 56,969 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Air Lease by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,616,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,212,000 after purchasing an additional 161,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Air Lease by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,670,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,867,000 after purchasing an additional 782,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Air Lease by 34.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after purchasing an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

AL opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

