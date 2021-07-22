AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,707 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Perrigo worth $8,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRGO stock opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.19. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $57.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

