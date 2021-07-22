AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ opened at $257.25 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.00 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.33, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,025,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total transaction of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,985 shares of company stock valued at $222,515,001 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

