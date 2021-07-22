AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 217.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,088 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of GameStop worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GameStop by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 250,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,985,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

GME stock opened at $185.81 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $483.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.49.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

