AQR Capital Management LLC Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,472 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

NYSE:DAR opened at $69.25 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

