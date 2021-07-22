Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 26,209.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Arbutus Biopharma worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 129.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 566,537 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 16.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 132,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 97,433.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 307.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.