Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $293,347,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 359.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,365,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,281,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,387 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $37,371,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after purchasing an additional 560,482 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $57.15. 34,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.59 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.52.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

