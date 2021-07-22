Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $854.29 million, a P/E ratio of 353.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06. Arco Platform has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arco Platform by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arco Platform by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 170,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 143,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

