Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
NASDAQ ARCE opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $854.29 million, a P/E ratio of 353.79 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06. Arco Platform has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $50.40.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. Analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arco Platform by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Arco Platform by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,048,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 127,564 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 530.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 170,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 143,629 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arco Platform
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
