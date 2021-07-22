Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 672,820 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCO. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

NYSE:ARCO opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.82.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 73.32% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $559.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.33%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

