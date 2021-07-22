Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARQT. Mizuho initiated coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $26.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $38.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.47.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $69,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at $23,344,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,445 shares of company stock worth $325,101. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

