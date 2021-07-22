Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen set a $7.70 target price on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ardelyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.34.

ARDX opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,636,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,141,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,606,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 911.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 150,116 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

