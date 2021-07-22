Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Issues Earnings Results

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.86), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 22.66% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

NYSE:AFI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.96. The stock has a market cap of $105.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

In related news, CFO Amy Trojanowski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $110,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 370,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,030,701.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armstrong Flooring stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 318.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Armstrong Flooring worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. Its products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.