Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys New Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,012,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,920,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397,091 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,105,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of NEE opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.96. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.