Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $479.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $196.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $466.18. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.