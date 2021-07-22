Artelo Biosciences’ (ARTL) Buy Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Artelo Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ARTL stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17. Artelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.29.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 132.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,396 shares in the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

