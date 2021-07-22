Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.71 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $8.33 or 0.00025683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $278.27 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00029653 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

