ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. ASGN has a one year low of $61.70 and a one year high of $110.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.17.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

