Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Purchases $89,411.00 in Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

AHT stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.40) by $3.40. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 916,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 360,307 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,996,000. 13.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.