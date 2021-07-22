Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Purchases $89,411.00 in Stock

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $89,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AHT stock opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.28. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72.
Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($11.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($14.40) by $3.40. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AHT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
About Ashford Hospitality Trust
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
