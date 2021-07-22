ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ASML stock opened at $732.87 on Thursday. ASML has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $723.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $680.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

