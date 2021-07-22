ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.22. ASOS has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

